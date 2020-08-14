Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,246. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moleculin Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.08.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

