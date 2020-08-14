Morgan Stanley Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $285.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.78.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $282.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

