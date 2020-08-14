Morgan Stanley Raises Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $40.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. 11,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 3.41. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,590,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,601,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,864,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,353 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,182,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,630,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

