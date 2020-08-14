MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Announces Earnings Results

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

NYSE MSGN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

