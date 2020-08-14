MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. MTBC updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. 3,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. MTBC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

In other MTBC news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,632.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MTBC from $10.00 to $10.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital started coverage on MTBC in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a research report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of MTBC from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

