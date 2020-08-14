MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. MTBC updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. 3,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. MTBC has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $13.40.
In other MTBC news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,632.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
About MTBC
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
