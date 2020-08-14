MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.1% in the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 212,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,473,808. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

