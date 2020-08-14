MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.73 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 532.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.08. 50,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

