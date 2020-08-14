MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,789. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.