MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,073,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $170.21. 2,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,849. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

