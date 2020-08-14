MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,969 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,535. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.11.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

