MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 3,906 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.08% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $151,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,202.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,443 shares of company stock worth $21,082,017. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

