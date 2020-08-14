MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 37,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Comments


