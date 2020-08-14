MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.28. 326,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,820,662. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

