Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MYOV opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.40.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $476,744.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

