Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) PT Lowered to $28.00

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MYOV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

MYOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 8,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,664. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. Research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 84,812 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,011,807.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 139,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 463,570 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

