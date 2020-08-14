NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. 28,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.35. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $58,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,388.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,123 shares of company stock worth $2,368,535 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 265.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,727 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,677,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 286,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 302.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 272,817 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

