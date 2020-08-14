National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $9,224,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 93,111 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $3,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

