NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natwest Group plc operates as a banking and financial services company. It provides personal and business banking, consumer loans, asset and invoice finances, commercial and residential mortgages, credit cards and financial planning services, as well as life, personal and income protection insurance. Natwest Group plc, formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 5,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,667. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.40.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NatWest Group (NWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.