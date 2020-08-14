Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Announces Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,220. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $491.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 2.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

