NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $36.08 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%.

Shares of NTES traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.02. 11,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,272. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a 1-year low of $243.90 and a 1-year high of $503.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.40 and a 200-day moving average of $376.88.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.25.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.