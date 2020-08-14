Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,837 shares of company stock worth $116,008,434. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.68. 2,932,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,859. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.94 and a 200 day moving average of $417.27. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

