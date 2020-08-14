NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NBSE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 5,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,911. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBSE. BidaskClub raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

