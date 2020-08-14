New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NJR. Mizuho assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 6,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $46.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 707,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 657,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 470,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after purchasing an additional 401,752 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.