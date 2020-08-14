New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Cut to “Neutral” at National Securities

National Securities lowered shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered New Mountain Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.85.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NYSE NMFC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.16. 6,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, COO John Kline purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 272,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,614,008.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,240,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,366,394.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.