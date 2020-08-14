Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. 401,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,060,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

