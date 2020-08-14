Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $15.13 on Friday, hitting $1,501.52. 82,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,489.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,377.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

