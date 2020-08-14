Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 39,092 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.54. 128,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $282.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.78.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

