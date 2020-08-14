NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

NGL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NGL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 3,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.01.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

