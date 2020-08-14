NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2020

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. CICC Research raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 1,535,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,759,430. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Analyst Recommendations for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit