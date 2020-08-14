NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. CICC Research raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 1,535,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,759,430. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

