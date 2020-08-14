NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Increased by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.56. 9,120,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,573,489. The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.91. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $468.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.82.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.