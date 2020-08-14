Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

OPI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

OPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 76,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

