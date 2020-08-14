One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.09%.

STKS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 4,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. One Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $62,095.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.81.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

