OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

