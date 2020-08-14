Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Organogenesis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 4,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,223. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $439.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 124.66% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

