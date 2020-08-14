Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. Orthopediatrics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 8.32.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $45,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $87,346.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,707 shares of company stock worth $1,327,734 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 53,448 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

