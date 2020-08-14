Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,699. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

