Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Steris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.65. 7,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.77. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

