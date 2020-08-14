Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,516 Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 32.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 153,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,086. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

DRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,992 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

