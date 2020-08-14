Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,430 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 442,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,043. The company has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.