Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $361,982,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 148.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 832,692 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $68,096,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after buying an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39,003.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 553,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 552,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.65. 17,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

