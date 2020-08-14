Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $54.51. 60,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.