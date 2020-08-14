Ovata Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. 2,358,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,268,949. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

