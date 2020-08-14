Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after purchasing an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 75.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after buying an additional 335,288 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,896,000 after buying an additional 281,042 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $94.73. 37,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.