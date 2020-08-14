Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $258,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.76.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

