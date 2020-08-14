P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406. P & F Industries has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. P & F Industries had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

