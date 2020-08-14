Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) VP Steven R. Coke Sells 2,750 Shares

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00.

PZZA traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.15. 350,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

