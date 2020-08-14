Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.03. 1,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,808. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

