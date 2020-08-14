PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 42,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,425. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

