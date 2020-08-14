PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 108,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.56. 2,450,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

