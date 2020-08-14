Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRSP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Perspecta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,794. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perspecta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Perspecta by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Perspecta by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Perspecta by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

